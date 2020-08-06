It is human nature to take things for granted and not to appreciate them until, for whatever reason, we lose them. I can attest to this truth many times over in my own life.
It may well be that one day the radical left will get its way and reshape America in its own image. They major in pointing out America's flaws and never consider her good.
When that day comes, we will, too late, realize what a remarkable country we had.
In the early ‘80s I had occasion to make three trips to Venezuela, at that time the most prosperous nation in Latin America. Look at her now, after her fall to the Communist Chavez succeeded by the Marxist Maduro.
Would that we all take a knee in giving thanks to Almighty God for the United States of America, warts and all. And then by His grace let us work on those warts.