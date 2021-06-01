Teresa Miller, Livermore
I was at the meeting of CC on May 24 for quite a while with my hand up. I never got called on.
Now Marchand is plastering NextDoor with comments and the one I find most reckless is this statement.
"Over one hundred members of the public came out and spoke at the meeting. The people who spoke in favor of the project outnumbered those who were against by almost two to one." Is this a true statement or not?"
Now I think "they" were suppressing comments.
Why exactly does Eden housing get this perfect piece of land in Our downtown? This land belongs to all of us, not just a select few.
The downtown has enough dense housing; stop it now before it's too late.
What will we regret 5, 10, 15 years from now? It has been said:
"Beautiful thing hindsight, and totally useless."