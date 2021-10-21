John Marchand, Livermore
In last week’s Independent, there was a letter from Doug Mann. There is much that I agree with. In his letter he wrote, “Stop complaining and start serving.” I would add, “Apply for a position on a City Commission or Advisory Board. Become part of the decision-making process.”
The City has started rewriting the General Plan, the blueprint for Livermore’s development for the next 25 years. Despite weeks of articles, ads and social media posts, it was astonishing that no one from Friends of Livermore, the Central Park group, the Citizens Group or any of the group of many names, applied to be a part of the committee that has been charged with leading the effort. None of the people who write many letters to the editor or posts on social media complaining about the downtown or about the City made an attempt to be on the Committee. It’s easy to complain, but hard to do the work involved in being part of a decision-making process, which will affect a population of almost 100,000 individuals.
I also agree with Doug Mann’s comment that serving in an elected office is hard work and a sacrifice, and it is made all the more difficult by weekly full-page attacks and hateful letters. But public service is not simply because, in Mann’s words, “someone must do it.” We serve in elected office because we want to serve our community to keep Livermore a great place to live for everyone.
I did disagree with Mr. Mann’s comment that the next election would be a “clear choice” on the downtown. That is what we were told before each of the last three elections. There were large ads in The Independent and expensive mailers that opposed the City’s vision and encouraged voters to “Compare and Decide.” In each of those elections, the voters did compare and decide. They overwhelmingly elected the candidates who supported the City’s vision and by a 2:1 majority agreed with the Downtown Plan. There have already been clear choices and the voters have made them. So, in Doug Mann’s words, it is time to “Stop complaining and start serving.”