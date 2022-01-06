Jim Hutchins, Livermore
In October 2020, Bob Woerner campaigned for mayor on the issue of the location for the Eden Housing project, saying “I believe it is still possible in principle to relocate the housing element.” He promised “plenty of opportunity for public input and reasoned discussion” and “to help the community come together.” This position was a major factor in his winning the election. After the election, he turned from his promise, and has not only refused to consider any alternative, but also has put into motion actions designed to prevent an alternative.
Beginning in September 2021, the City Council has held three closed door meetings with Presidio Companies LLC, the firm contracted to build the downtown boutique hotel. The discussions included giving Presidio a $1.925M loan so they can purchase one of the lots north of Railroad Avenue and turn it into a parking lot for the hotel. A December public notice says the loan will finally be discussed in open session at the January 10 City Council meeting. It is hard to believe that Presidio, “a reputable developer,” would need a loan from the city, so another purpose appears to be at play.
The City is currently performing surveys in preparation for seeking sales tax and parcel tax increases due to financial shortfalls, yet they are willing to give almost $2M to a developer for a land purchase, one the “reputable developer” is unable to do themselves. It seems more likely the city is using Presidio to impede any plans to relocate the Eden Housing project north of Railroad Avenue.
This tactic is also in line with Alan Burnham’s October 2021 purchase of another of the lots north of Railroad Avenue. Alan spoke in support of Eden Housing at the May 24 City Council meeting, has written letters supporting Eden Housing, and is listed on the Woerner4Mayor website endorsing Woerner. Like Woerner, he seems motivated to do what he can to keep the Eden project from relocating.
It stretches credulity to believe these actions are not designed to interfere with alternatives. However, the public sees what the Council is doing.