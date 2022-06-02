E. Brown, Dublin
The long-awaited ARPA-funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is set to launch on June 3rd in California. Go to https://csd.ca.gov/waterbill and https://www.csd.ca.gov/lihwap for more information. If you meet the requirements and your water retailer has signed up for the program, a one-time payment of up to $2,000 could be made on your behalf to bring your account current. Payments will be made directly to the water companies. The income requirements for LIHWAP are the same as the income requirements for LIHEAP. Proof of income or current participation in LIHEAP, CalWORKs, and/or CalFresh will be used to determine eligibility. Submit applications and documentation to an approved local service provider in your area. The local service provider for Alameda County is Spectrum Community Services in Hayward.
Participating water retailers in our area include the City of Livermore, Cal Water, the City of Pleasanton, East Bay MUD, and Alameda County Water District. As of this date, Dublin San Ramon Services District is the only Tri-Valley retailer which has not elected to participate.
We would like to get DSRSD on board and could use the community’s help. Otherwise, eligible DSRSD customers don’t deserve to be excluded. We are asking customers to contact DSRSD and urge the district to opt in. Call or send an email to the elected board of directors (board@dsrsd.com). The excuses DSRSD has provided (our area is too affluent, the district offers a low-income discount program similar to the ones offered by some other local water retailers, the district’s participation would require too much time and effort, etc.) don’t hold water.
Those of us who work with the disadvantaged in the Tri-Valley and have been advocating for this program know better. LIHWAP is specifically designed to cause as little inconvenience to the water companies as possible. Much of the paperwork will be handled by others. Since each of the water companies (including DSRSD) has low-income customers with arrearages who would benefit enormously from this assistance, 100% participation should be the goal.