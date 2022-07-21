Trish Munro, Livermore
Over the past couple of years, all of us have become more aware of mental health issues. Some may be transitory or due to personal problems. All of us experience these moments at different times in our lives. Some are created by public context, as we have all experienced during these pandemic times. And some are ongoing due to chronic issues.
Regardless of cause, there is now an easy number for anyone in crisis to call: 988. This connects the caller to the National Mental Health Hotline, which replaces the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides compassionate support in both English and Spanish for anyone who feels suicidal, is having other mental health issues or is experiencing a substance abuse crisis. (In addition, Language Line Solutions will provide interpretation services in over 250 additional languages.) People who are worried about family or friends in need of crisis support can also call 988. This number is for crisis stabilization; should someone need immediate intervention; the 988 counselors will contact 911.
The 988 number is part of a growing set of mental health resources available to Livermore residents. Horizons Family Counseling, part of the Livermore Police Department, has focused on providing mental health services for family and youth since 1973. It is critical to LPD’s mission of service and proactive engagement with community members.
Last year, Livermore partnered with Alameda County and our neighboring Tri-Valley cities to fund mental health crisis intervention in a pilot program through Axis Community Health.
Livermore is also in the process of hiring a crisis intervention specialist. That specialist will have two responsibilities. As needed, they will ride along with police officers, acting as the lead to engage with people experiencing mental health issues. When not on a call, they will manage cases to connect people who need additional resources to service providers in the county, with the goal of ensuring appropriate care for all.
Turning to other emergencies: where there is heat, there will be fire. So…sign up now for the Emergency Alert & Notification System. The AC Alert System provides Alameda County residents with critical information on earthquakes, fires, severe weather and more. You can sign up here: acalert.org and be prepared for (almost) any disaster that might come your way!