Ben Barrientos, who is a candidate for city council in Livermore, is the "man-in-demand." By that, I mean people are always asking him for his help. He has a reputation for being dependable, hard-working, and totally committed to getting the job done. He's also very pleasant, patient, and amiable. Ben listens to the requests and concerns of others and works out a plan to help.
For instance, when the Heritage Guild needed the barn on the historic Hagemann Ranch painted, they called Ben. He organized a group of volunteers from the Livermore Lions Club (He's the president.) and other Lions Clubs in the Tri-Valley to help. Together, they painted the barn last year, and then, upon request, they painted the paddock fence this year. When East Avenue Middle School and Granada High School needed help with their graduation breakfasts, they called Ben. He and his fellow Lions ended up cooking around 1,500 pancakes, along with sausages, for all the graduates.
I believe Ben is ready and willing to help the residents in Livermore in the best ways possible. Ben Barrientos will be an invaluable member of Livermore City Council.