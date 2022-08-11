Ann Lopez, Livermore 

Ben Barrientos, who is a candidate for city council in Livermore, is the "man-in-demand."  By that, I mean people are always asking him for his help.  He has a reputation for being dependable, hard-working, and totally committed to getting the job done.  He's also very pleasant, patient, and amiable.  Ben listens to the requests and concerns of others and works out a plan to help. 