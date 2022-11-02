Joan Beason, Livermore
I support Ben Barrientos for City council. I like the direction that Ben sees for our city’s future. Our current City council has gotten off track of what the public wants and has stopped listening.
Talking with Ben, he supports Open Spaces, is against the downtown Eden housing project, and wants more attention to Springtown. Our library here needs a complete remodel! Our Arts needs a permanent storage building.
Join me in voting for a new direction, more transparency and building new trust in our City Council. Vote for Ben Barrientos.
