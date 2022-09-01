Kasimir Cobarrubias, San Jose
During my sophomore year of college, Ben gifted me “Together We Rise: The Women’s March Behind the Scenes at the Protest Around the World.” As I browsed through the book, I noticed he had written, “I hope this inspires you to become the leader I know you can be” on the second page. In the time that I have known Ben, I have witnessed him step into leadership roles as a teacher, a coach, a school administrator, and president of the Livermore Lions Club. His guidance to the next generation creates new leaders as opposed to followers, because he is a mentor who values where you are going and what you will do once there. I, along with many others, will never take for granted his ability to motivate and inspire change. I support Ben Barrientos for Livermore City Council.