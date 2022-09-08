Voters in northeast Livermore will have the opportunity to choose their own City Councilmember. The choice is between two candidates. One is Ben Barrientos for District 2. Ben intends to support our Urban Growth Boundary, preserve open space, and provide for affordable housing. He plans to improve public safety, invest in and incentivize renewable resources, partner with East Bay Community Energy and PG&E to build microgrids, and continue to invest in culture and the arts to make our city more desirable and interesting to live in and visit. He wants to advance the idea of a downtown park that can be enjoyed by all.
The opposing candidate is expected to run a good campaign, but she is also expected to follow the same political, pro-development agenda as the current Livermore City Council. The choice is yours in deciding whether or not the 4-story Eden Housing project should be casting its shadow on Livermore’s historic downtown with a significant reduction of available parking and an increase in traffic, and whether or not you want a City Council to listen to your ideas and concerns.
Ben, a former teacher and school administrator, has been president of the Livermore Lions Club for 12 years. He genuinely wants to hear your ideas and concerns. For voters in District 2, please vote for Ben Barrientos to become a City Councilmember. Ben will not only listen to his constituents, but will listen to all Livermore residents … unlike the current Livermore City Council.