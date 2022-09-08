Carol Silva, Livermore 

Voters in northeast Livermore will have the opportunity to choose their own City Councilmember.  The choice is between two candidates.  One is Ben Barrientos for District 2.  Ben intends to support our Urban Growth Boundary, preserve open space, and provide for affordable housing.  He plans to improve public safety, invest in and incentivize renewable resources, partner with East Bay Community Energy and PG&E to build microgrids, and continue to invest in culture and the arts to make our city more desirable and interesting to live in and visit.  He wants to advance the idea of a downtown park that can be enjoyed by all.