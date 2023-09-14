Jan Brovont, Livermore

He was the first president of the Academy and College of Philadelphia, which opened in 1751, later becoming the University of Pennsylvania. Franklin became a national hero in America as an agent for several colonies when he spearheaded an effort in London to have the Parliament of Great Britain repeal the unpopular Stamp Act. An accomplished diplomat, he was widely admired among the French as American minister to Paris and was a major figure in the development of positive Franco–American relations. His efforts proved vital for the American Revolution in securing French aid.