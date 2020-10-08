Evan Branning, Livermore
We are facing unprecedented challenges in Livermore, and we need the best elected leaders working for us.
I am endorsing and encouraging everyone to vote for the candidates below. All of these candidates have shown dedication to Livermore, the willingness to work hard and a collaborative leadership style. Together, they bring unique experience and are the best candidates for the jobs.
If you want to learn more about all of them, there have been numerous forums and interviews in this paper and others. Many of my endorsements came after watching the forums, and I recommend everyone take the time to watch, read, and learn more about them.
These are my personal endorsements, but here is my quick CV on why you should trust me. I am a local teacher and on the LARPD foundation, Livermore Human Services Commission, Alameda County Public Health Commission, Co-Founder of Unify Livermore, Co-Founder of Tri-Valley Transit Coalition, and many other areas of civic engagement.
Please vote for these candidates to help build a stronger, safer, more inclusive, and vibrant Livermore for all of us.
Mayor: Bob Woerner
City Council
District 3: Brittni Kiick
District 4: Bob Carling
School Board: Kristi Wang and Asa Strout
LARPD Board: Stacey Swanson and Jan Palajac
BART Board: Steve Dunbar