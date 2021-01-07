Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
My experience with our city council is that they will say anything to get elected, and then let their backers down.
It happened again with the downtown plan. Bob Woerner suggested cutting down the size of the housing in the prime area and moving it to the other side of Railroad Avenue, which would have given us some additional community space. It seems he had no intention of doing so.
In fact, they added more housing and reduced the park area. I was parked behind First Street and looked over to see the veteran’s statue. The tiny park there is so small, and the new plan has no additional space for community gatherings.
I’m sorry that, again, we have been let down by our city council.