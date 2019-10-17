Last Monday my wife and I were driving east on I-580 at Pleasanton after 9 a.m. West-bound traffic was stationary. An hour later, it was still barely moving. This is not unusual, and it meant that cars and diesel trucks were idling for at least an hour between Dublin and Pleasanton. Anyone standing on the BART platform, doing their part for clean air by using mass transit, was being gassed.
Our air quality is unacceptable. Diesel trucks are big contributors, especially when you consider traffic congestion; mpg ratings have little meaning when traffic stands still. The sooner we set a standard that recognizes the seriousness of this problem, the sooner we all get to breathe easier.
To this end, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has been preparing the Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) Rule to stimulate the rollout of electric trucks. We must do better than the current proposal, which would result in only a few percent of electric trucks on the road by 2030.
As CARB notes, there are more than 70 different models of zero-emission vans, trucks and buses that are commercially available today; that number will rise sharply in the next few years. Please contact CARB and urge them to set standards that will accelerate this necessary transition. More information about ACT and how to contact CARB can be found at ww2.arb.ca.gov/resources/fact-sheets/advanced-clean-trucks-act-fact-sheet; or the Clean Truck Campaign at addup.sierraclub.org/campaigns/help-pass-a-strong-clean-trucks-rule.