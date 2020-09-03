Steve Springer, Livermore
I agree with The Independent that sacrificing the agricultural land and open space of North Livermore Valley for industrial-scale solar-power plants "is a short-sighted response to meeting California's energy goals. Let's continue exploring alternatives for implementing solar in the Tri-Valley, because it doesn't make sense to destroy the environment to protect it."
I appreciate the need to address climate change through expansion of renewable energy. This goal can be achieved without sacrificing the natural beauty of North Livermore Valley. Small- to medium-scale solar-energy installations can be built in urban locations where the energy will be consumed. As explained in the Alameda County Community Climate Action Plan, "Commercial and industrial rooftops and parking lots provide an excellent opportunity for solar energy generation. These facilities tend to have large, flat roofs that are often well-suited for solar photovoltaic energy generation."
Known as distributed energy generation, this model can already be found throughout Alameda County and is a win-win solution. Solar companies realize the economic benefit of using existing transmission infrastructure at minimal cost. Property owners benefit from stable, long-term rates in their power purchase agreements.
The amount of solar energy that could be produced through distributed energy is considerable. Alameda County's community-choice aggregation authority, East Bay Community Energy, estimates 650 MW of electricity could be produced through distributed energy generation in urban areas of the county.
The environmental impact would be minuscule compared to industrial-scale solar-plants built on agricultural land. Urban settings do not require displacement of sensitive species or sacrifice of open space.
It is unnecessary to sacrifice one environmental value to achieve another. We can preserve North Livermore Valley and generate greater renewable energy by adding solar panels to existing parking lots and rooftops within the Tri-Valley.
The large energy corporations that only build massive solar-power plants for statewide use at a significant profit instead of smaller-scale solar projects for businesses and homes in the Tri-Valley should go elsewhere in California. The scenic beauty, natural habitat, and open space of North Livermore Valley belong to all of us and must be preserved for future generations.