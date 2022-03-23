Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
I want to again warn voters about Pamela Price, the Soros-backed candidate in the Alameda County DA’s race. This election may seem inconsequential but the effects that other notable Soros-backed DA candidates who have been elected around the country should give pause to that notion. DA Gascon in LA and DA Boudin of San Francisco, to name just two, are both up for recall due to their cruel disregard for victims of crimes in the name of “fairness” for the perpetrators. Criminals have been released with no jail or even no bail, with charges reduced or even dropped completely. I’m talking about shootings, smash and grabs, carjackings, home invasions and assault. This is a well-documented pattern of DAs who are funded by George Soros. These DA offices have suffered from mass resignations of frustrated prosecutors unable to protect the public from repeat offenders because the DA has decided, contrary to their job description, to simply not prosecute many of these crimes, and set the criminals free to offend again and again; the DA office is visibly more interested in protecting defendants than crime victims and everyday citizens. Don’t be fooled into thinking that “progressive” means “better”. In DA terms, it usually means it’s OK to break the law. I will vote for chief assistant district attorney Terry Wiley.