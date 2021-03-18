Andrew Bixby, Livermore
Regarding the badly conceived proposition to expand Livermore Airport, that has recently stunned all Livermoreans, there is also the issue of ‘project creep’ that we have to be aware of and watch out for!
So, suppose Kaiser Air is allowed to fly those x6 737's into and out of Livermore, say starting 2022. What process do we have in place to prevent UPS, Amazon and FEDEX from petitioning the City of Livermore to allow them to fly 737's into and out of LVK? Do you see how this can become a huge future nightmare, and get very noisy and very ugly, very fast, in terms of noise pollution?
The answer, we all know, is that there is no process! UPS, Amazon and FEDEX could, in fact, point to the 737's that Kaiser Air is flying to LVK and exclaim, “If they can do it, why can't we?” Within five years, we could have x200 737's flying to LVK each and every day, and into the night!
So, what starts off as a seemingly small project, with the addition of just a few aircraft, could slowly, over many decades, balloon into something huge and nasty! If you have any doubts about this, just look what happened to Orange County Airport in Southern California and to our neighbor just over the hill (Sunol Grade), aka San Jose Airport. As if things were not bad enough for the poor residents of San Jose living near SJC and under the flight paths, the latest news is that they are going to expand SJC even further, to have even more gates and more planes!
The plan, which includes a new concourse with 14 new gates, a 330-room hotel and a 5,000-space parking garage, has been in the works for months and is aimed to prepare the city’s airport for an anticipated surge in passengers from 15 million annual passengers to 22.5 million. Talk about an over-crowded nightmare!
The airport currently consists of two terminals with a total of 28 permanent gates and eight interim gates constructed over the last three years to serve its unprecedented growth. Under the proposed master plan amendments, 14 gates would be added to create a South Concourse, replacing two surface parking lots and the eight interim gates, and bringing the airport’s total number of gates to 42.
Hello? The ultimate 'project creep' situation!