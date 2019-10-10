A few days ago a friend sent me a reprint of an article SPIN first published in 1988.
I replied as follows:
There is, if I understand correctly, something to celebrate in this reprint from SPIN of 1988. The CFC's − which were then such a threat − are not being added to the atmosphere now at the rate they were then. I suppose we're still sending up some CFC's (bad habits: hard to break), and I suspect there's a residual presence of CFC's that will continue to be a source of trouble for a long time to come. But it looks like an alliance of world industrialists and world politicians came together since this article first appeared in SPIN and have substantially reduced CFC emissions.
The same, sad to say, has not happened with CO2 emissions. They are steadily and, I believe, at an exponential rate increasing. Factor in the triple whammy of further cutting down or further − God help us! − burning of the world's rain forests and there's a thoughtful case that the world will lose most of its habitability for us during this century. ("Triple whammy" because we're not only losing a CO2 absorber, but when we burn, we're putting more CO2 into the atmosphere, and we're also losing a significant chunk of nature's great machine for the production of oxygen. If there were a contest for which project can do most to destroy everything on earth that's desirable, this rain forest business would probably come in right after "Let's destroy everything with nuclear bombs.")
We think of Hitler as history's greatest villain, but he has long since been surpassed by all of us in our greedy appropriation of a lifestyle that increases carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Hitler wanted to destroy Jews, gypsies, Slavs, socialists, and homosexuals. His agenda looked very extensive at the time. The world response, however, was even more extensive − and you might say it took only about seven years of tightly disciplined activity to shut him down. Today, all of us together are bringing ourselves and most other lifeforms into the greatest jeopardy in history, and it seems nothing can keep us from continuing in this agenda.