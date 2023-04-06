Julie Rasnick, Pleasanton
What a shame the Pleasanton Weekly publisher wrote an insulting and derogatory article about our mayor and city council majority’s decision to stop funding the Chamber directed “Leadership Pleasanton” program. Ms. Channell’s piece is disappointing and lacks integrity because she published an article without presenting all of the facts.
For residents of a city to learn about their own government, both Dublin and Livermore have great programs. However, if you want to learn about Pleasanton’s government, you must pay the Chamber of Commerce $950. Any chamber driven program should focus on local businesses, not local government.
After Pleasanton’s elected leaders removed $10,000 to subsidize the chamber’s program, Ms. Channell Wilcox criticized the city for a “paltry” $6,200 in savings. Wrong! The city’s cost is $6,200 PLUS another $24,000 in city employee time. None of these taxpayers’ funds are “paltry”.
Historically, Livermore’s city offers its chamber a single day of government leadership time, unlike Pleasanton’s four days of staff time. Also, neither Dublin nor Livermore cities funds its chamber program with $10,000 like Pleasanton does.
The editor questions if the majority of Pleasanton residents agree with the council decisions. Does she know the majority of city council members easily won the most votes in their elections? It is clear to me the residents have spoken and we respect and support the decisions of our council majority.
And finally, if Ms. Channell wants to increase readership, she should support those that we elected for office, and stop her negative rants and insults.