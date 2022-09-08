Ron Jackson, Livermore
Let’s all have some fun!
I am an 83-years young, disabled veteran and have lost my balance; therefore, I ride an adult electric tricycle (E-Trike) daily. It’s great fun, enjoyable and good exercise.
I search for bike trails throughout the City of Livermore where I live; the problem is, the city of Livermore seems to have ignored the maintenance of many of these existing trails and forgotten about the construction of new trails.
Don’t get me wrong, there are a good number of short trails that lead to nowhere. If these trails were connected, the riding experience would be exceptional, bringing more people out to enjoy the experience of the city, its surrounding vineyards, wineries and retail establishments!
The following is one good example of a trail to nowhere: riding westbound on Las Positas Road from First Street you can pick up a trail at Los Colinas Road and ride behind the auto dealerships. The trail ends behind Kohl’s Department Store in their parking lot. You ride through the parking lots to N. Livermore Avenue., where you must navigate back to Los Positas West to Los Positas Court North and pick up the paved trail, again westbound. The trail ends behind the Autumn Springs Apartments. There is an unidentified dirt trail about 100 yards to the west where you can navigate onto a northwest-bound trail at Portola Avenue, where it crosses under the 580 freeway toward Tranquility Circle and beyond.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful, and of course SAFE, if these trails were connected?!
Stay tuned, as I intend to give more examples of how the city of Livermore might make our City SAFER for bicyclists and encourage both its senior and general population to get out and enjoy our beautiful neighborhood, as well as encourage people to get out and support their city!
Petal power is cheaper than fossil fuel for sure. Let’s have some fun!