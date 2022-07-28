David Ott, Pleasanton
From the day he was sworn into office in 2021 until today, Biden and his inept administration continue to fail America. He crippled the U.S. oil and natural gas industry with his cancellation of pipelines and unnecessary government regulations. He fueled the inflation problem with his $2 trillion COVID relief spending that was not needed. He ran away from Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of 13 American service members, leaving behind billions of dollars' worth of military weapons and equipment and thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies. He did nothing to deter Russia from invading Ukraine (had he taken action in October 2021, the February 2022 invasion may not of have happened). His sanctions on Russia after their invasion have been weak and ineffective. Had the U.S. continued to produce oil and natural gas at the 2020 levels, the U.S. would be energy independent, and we could be providing Europe and India with the fuel they need, and the inflation problem would not be as bad. Instead, Putin continues to sell $1 billion worth of oil each and every day, funding his war.