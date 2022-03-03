David Ott, Livermore
On his first day in office, Biden and his cast of fools canceled the Keystone pipeline. Over the next few months these idiots restricted the US oil and natural gas production to such a grave degree that we have gone from being energy independent in 2018-2020 to now we must purchase 600 thousand gallons of oil from Russia each day. This stupid decision is funding the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has caused the cost of oil to nearly double since Biden has been president. his bombastic decision has given Putin nearly $100B in cash in just recent weeks. The best way to deter Russia is to open up all US oil and natural gas production and to sanction the Russia central bank. These sound and prudent actions would cripple Russia’s ability to sell their oil and natural gas and the invasion of Ukraine would cease. The US could supply oil and natural gas to Europe and allow them to stop doing business with Russia.
I support being environmentally responsible, but that includes a long-term plan to increase alternative energy before we cut off oil and natural gas. The progressive greenies plan is to cut off our nose to spite our face and has directly supported Russia in their evil invasion of Ukraine. If Putin is not stopped now, he will attempt to reestablish the former Soviet Union, so Ukraine would be one of many countries that Putin will invade. Come this November, the American people have an opportunity to purge the progressive left Dems who are ruining America and the world. In the meantime, please write your government representatives and urge them to open up the US oil and natural gas production, sanction Russia’s central bank, and to build up America, not tear it down.