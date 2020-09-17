Ann Britton, Livermore
“This is deadly stuff. It goes through air." That's what President Trump said about COVID-19 in February to author Bob Woodward. He didn't tell us that! He held rallies with his followers crowding together without masks and Herman Cain died after attending one of those rallies. Now almost 200,000 Americans have died.
Trump called our soldiers who have died in battle "suckers" and "losers." If he doesn't care about his followers or fallen soldiers, how much do you think he cares about you?
What concerns me even more is the blatant attempt to undermine the integrity of our election, the bedrock of our very democracy. He promotes lies coming from Russian President Putin about mail-in voting, and then tells people to break the law and vote twice. He says he will not believe the election results if he loses, but he'll believe them if he wins. So, fraud if he doesn't win, no fraud if he does. Huh?
It's come to the point where you either believe in the law, the Constitution and our democracy, or you believe in Trump!
The health of the economy is tied to our control of the virus. According to The Washington Post, the top 10% of U.S. households own 87% of the equities and mutual fund shares in the stock market. The stock market, which looks okay, reflects the financial health of the wealthy, not the health of our economy. Our economy is not working for most people.
Vote as if your life depends on it! Vote for Biden/Harris. They care about us, they care about our democracy, they care about an economy that works for all of us.