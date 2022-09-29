Steve Fox, Livermore
Conspiracy theorists and Fox News will forever try to convince the gullible that Biden is doing a record-breaking bad job as President. All I know is this country no longer has thousands of people dying a day of COVID. We are currently experiencing one of the best job growth periods of ANY President in the past 60 years (and it’s still going strong a year after COVID returns). And he’s not stealing classified reports or trying to incite attacks on our State Capitol building like the most treasonous President this country has ever known did. And gas prices are receding at a consecutive daily rate not seen in 45 years. Those are all pretty good accomplishments compared to what little Trump accomplished ... which was inheriting one of the best economic growth periods this country has ever known and eventually turning that record breaking economy into yet another (of many) Republican led recessions.