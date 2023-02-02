David Ott, Pleasanton
Biden and his administration have been in office for two years. Let’s look at his report card:
David Ott, Pleasanton
Biden and his administration have been in office for two years. Let’s look at his report card:
Appoint cabinet members with business experience F; Exit from Afghanistan F; Reduce taxes F; Reduce business regulations F; Reduce inflation F; Curb the recession F; Stimulate the economy F; Reduce spending F; Secure the southern border F; Negotiate with China F; Unite American citizens F; Leadership F; Blame Republicans for his failures F; Accountability F; Lies A+
Biden is the worst President since Jimmy Carter. We need a President and an administration that can make sound decisions, unite the American people, lead the country to a path of success by reducing taxes and regulations, cut spending, secure the southern border and to be accountable in everything that they do.
