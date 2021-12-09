Alan Marling, Livermore
While you must have heard about the smash-and-grab robberies at Union Square of many stores including Walgreens, you likely didn’t know that in 2020 a California judge found the same company guilty of wage theft. Walgreens was forced to pay back $4.5 million to its employees.
Wage theft is a widespread problem in the USA, though you might not know it from the news coverage. Though less exciting than a smash-and-grab, wage theft harms the average citizen more. The Center for Public Integrity analyzes minimum wage and overtime violations from the Department of Labor. In 2019 alone, the agency cited about 8,500 employers for taking about $287 million from workers.
Even more disturbing is how the wealth in this country is trickling up. Billionaires hoarded another $2 trillion since the start of the pandemic. While the rich get richer, the rest of us get poorer and more desperate.
If we wish to prevent the need for burglaries, we should fight the root causes of desperation. We should increase our social safety nets and invest more in education. An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure.
For instance, California spends over $81,000 per inmate per year. We could take that same money and give four citizens a basic universal income of $20,000 a year. That’s enough to take off the keen edge of desperation. If you can afford to buy the essentials at Walgreens, you won’t have to risk everything to rob it.
So, what can we do? At the Federal level we can pass the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, which will hopefully reduce the ridiculous costs of drugs and childcare, while also providing child leave. At the city level we can build more affordable housing.
Not only are better safety nets the norm in first-world countries and the morally correct thing to do, they’re also more effective. People respond better to rewards than punishments. It doesn’t matter how great the threat of imprisonment is; if someone is desperate, they’re going to take a chance and steal. Then we all lose.