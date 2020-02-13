Vote “No” On Measure P. The opposition is promoting incorrect views of recent legislation and it must be corrected. Along with an inexperienced City Council, the developer, and an ill-advised mayor, they are blatantly misleading voters fabricating intentional scare tactics. State housing bills do not affect the Central Park Plan:
(1) SB330 allows cities to move housing elsewhere in the city as long as there is no net loss.
(2) AB 1486 establishes a procedure for cities to dispose of surplus land, nothing more. It does not specify where housing should be located.
(3) AB 1763 only provides density bonuses for affordable-housing projects. It does not mandate housing. It is not relevant to the Central Park Plan.
(4) SB 50 was just defeated for the third straight time. Because it enabled a city to move housing in a required area to another site in the city, it would never have forced Livermore to build eight-story apartments next to the Bankhead Theater.
Vote “No” on Measure P in the March 3 election to stop the eastside hotel.