Bernard Cabanne, Livermore
Did you hear? The Alameda Planning Commission approved a CUP for an industrial sized biosolids facility at Jess Ranch, near Altamont Pass that will treat up to 1,000 tons per day (TPD). Even after treatment, composted materials with biosolids feedstock are not allowed to be used in any Alameda County city, park or residence. We should not have to bear the health risks for a product that can only be used in rural San Joaquin and the Central Valley.
Biosolids are fecal matter with water removed; remaining sludge is called biosolids. Unfortunately, at waste treatment plants, the excrement is mixed with thousands of manmade chemicals pumped into the sewer system. "By the time the mix lands in treatment plants, it can teem with pharmaceuticals, hormones, pathogens, bacteria, viruses, protozoa and parasitic worms, as well as heavy metals like lead, cadmium, arsenic or mercury. It often includes PCBs, PFAS, dioxins, BPAs and dozens of other harmful substances ranging from flame retardants to hospital waste." Tom Perkins/Guardian 10/5/2019
There is little regulation, little testing, and no way of knowing what’s in each batch of sludge. EPA testing identified more than 350 pollutants including 61 it classifies “as acutely hazardous", but the law only requires nine be removed. Two wastewater facilities in Alameda County confirmed that sludge is only tested 2 to four times a year, and hazardous materials are recorded but not all are separated from the sludge.
This project's air impacts are significant and unavoidable in our non-attainment air basin. The project will make it impossible for us to meet Clean Air Standards of 2017. Livermore triggered 56 spare the air days in 2020. The American Lung Association has identified Alameda County as among the top 25 most air polluted counties in the US in terms of daily particulate matter readings.
"Hospitalizations directly related to air pollutants in the Tri-Valley rose substantially in the last decade. Even before Covid, premature deaths due to air pollution rose from 2600 in 1990 to 8300 in 2015; asthma emergency room visits rose from 1000 in 1990 to 3400 in 2015.
Air pollutants also increase lung and heart disease and interfere with oxygen transport to sensitive organs." (Tri-Valley Air Quality Community Alliance)
Concerned? Join me at the Supervisor's meeting May 12th; ask the Supervisors to protect our health by rejecting the project or reducing the project to 500 TPD. Our health is at risk!