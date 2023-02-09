Trish Munro, Livermore

February has long been designated as Black History Month and is a time to celebrate and honor the rich and diverse history of Black Americans. The idea originated with Carter G. Woodson in 1926 and President Gerald Ford recognized the month nationally as part of 1976 Bicentennial celebrations. This year the theme is Black Resistance: how African Americans have resisted oppression and advocated for self-determination and democracy. 