February has long been designated as Black History Month and is a time to celebrate and honor the rich and diverse history of Black Americans. The idea originated with Carter G. Woodson in 1926 and President Gerald Ford recognized the month nationally as part of 1976 Bicentennial celebrations. This year the theme is Black Resistance: how African Americans have resisted oppression and advocated for self-determination and democracy.
In Livermore, the public library will be recognizing Black history, community, and culture with events throughout the month and with resources about the contributions of Black Americans. Here are some of the events:
Throughout January, Livermore Library patrons could create works of art honoring Black History Month. Those creations are now displayed at every library location through the month of February.
* February 9 at 6:30 PM in the Civic Center Storytime Room come to a live jazz performance by The Duo, Tia Carroll and Frankie G, playing and singing traditional and contemporary blues.
* February 11 at 2 PM in the Civic Center Art Gallery and Community Rooms. Throughout February the Livermore Public Library Art Gallery features the Art of the African Diaspora. On February 11, join the talented Bay Area artists who created this art and admire their work.
*February 16 at 6:30 PM in the Civic Center Storytime Room enjoy a Poetry Reading and Panel Discussion with Bay Area poets that explore the meanings of liberation though readings and a panel discussion.
*February 21 at 4 PM in the Springtown Library. Children (and adults, too) can learn about Bessie Coleman, the first licensed Black pilot in the world, then make and fly a paper airplane.
*February 25 at 1 PM in the Civic Center Library Storytime Room. Join Grammy-nominated storyteller Diane Ferlatte and Eric Pearson they tell stories and play music that informs, amuses, and inspires.
*February 28 at 7 PM by Zoom. Join local author Tina Jones Williams and guests for conversation and questions on Black Women Who Create.
Black History Month has been around for over half a century. Why it matters is the subject of another letter.