David Ott, Pleasanton
Two weeks in Afghanistan, Biden, Blinken, Austin and Milley had blood on their hands as they are directly responsible for the debacle in Kabul where 13 U.S. service personal and hundreds of Afghan citizens were slaughtered by terrorists. Biden and his staff’s execution of the exit strategy was totally botched and they look like buffoons to U.S. and to the rest of the world. Rather than accept responsibility for his mistakes, Biden continues to try to blame the Trump administration. Considering that Biden has cancelled countless executive orders and plans from the previous administration his passing of the responsibility is not only sheer stupidity it is downright deplorable. The issue here is that Biden and his buffoons could not execute the exit strategy and hundreds of humans were slaughtered.
The social media companies, Google, Twitter and Facebook and their executives, as well as the left biased news media, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NY Times and Washington Post, also have blood on their hands for covering up the facts during the 2020 election which allowed Biden to get elected. With a real leader in the White House, none of these tragic events would have taken place. And do I need to mention the election irregularities that the news media and social media turned a blind eye to? And now, the left leaning news media are holding Biden’s feet to the fire? What a joke. The left leaning news outlets need to go back to school to learn how to be objective in their reporting.
President Trump and his administration would have never botched the exit strategy and would have protected the American and Afghan citizens as well as the U.S. service personal on the ground in Afghanistan. The series of events over the past year, and especially over the past week, will go down in history as one of the worse times in our U.S. history.
My heart breaks for the families of the 13 U.S. service personal and the Afghan citizens. Blood is on Biden’s hands and his administration and the left leaning media companies that can never be washed off.
A very concerned American citizen.