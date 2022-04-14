Lu See Kwik, Livermore
The proposed ballot for Measure A was unanimously approved by LVJUSD elected board officials on February 1, 2022. In the resolution, the Board proposed to continue the quality education parcel tax because the revenues will benefit only the district’s schools and cannot be taken by the state or by other schools. The resolution also called for the May 3 mail-in ballot election. This was approved by all five Livermore school district board officials after a public hearing on February 1 where public comment (written and in-person) was allowed by all Livermore citizens on Jan 11 and Feb 1. Any and all arguments opposing the parcel tax measure would have had an opportunity to have been heard prior to their vote. Those passionate regarding this ballot‘s timing, additional costs and other concerns should have exercised their right in addressing them to the the Board BEFORE the vote instead of voicing them afterwards. It’s been reported there was a legal challenge against this Measure A ballot. However, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roche ruled the complaint was without merit and denied the request to halt the May 3 vote-by-mail election, and the ballot in question language. He also rejected requests requiring amendment.
I did notice one public comment by Alameda County Board in the Feb 1 meeting encouraging LVJUSD to ensure that all regular positions, certificated and classified, that are impacted by the expiring one-time funds of nearly $4.0 million, are properly noticed as required by the education code. The Board approved the May 3 election to ensure any legal notices are served timely as required by law. In other words, a June election would have forced non-compliance in taking the legal action to serve notices to employees if the measure didn’t pass.
We elected our Livermore school board officials entrusting their judgment in governance and education based on experience, staying updated on the district’s finances throughout the year, updates on our education programs and perform site visits on the progress and growth our children benefit from state and parcel tax funds.
If you prefer to vote in-person, you may do so on April 30, May 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and May 3 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Go to vote.org/go to confirm the location and vote Yes on A.