Laura Batti & John Hogan, Livermore
I think we all know that given the course of this pandemic and likely economic downturn, our community will need a solid, proven leader who understands business and financial management to get us through these challenging times.
Only one candidate has that experience - Bob Woerner. He is currently a member of the city council and the vice mayor. He has experience with balancing city budgets, collaborating with the community on city priorities and has a proven track record of delivering real solutions.
Both the men running for mayor are wonderful members of our community, but Bob has the experience that is a necessary to get us through these challenging times. We don’t have time for a learning curve, we need a proven leader and the stability he brings from day one.
Please vote Bob Woerner for mayor.