Alicia Higgins, Livermore
If someone wants to be the mayor of Livermore, then they should support Livermore businesses.
It sounds obvious. After all, a look at the campaign filings shows that Vice Mayor Bob Woerner has spent his campaign dollars right here in Livermore supporting Livermore businesses. However, his opponent, Mony Nop has spent most of his campaign funds supporting out-of-town businesses.
In the candidate debate, Mony said, “Leadership, it’s about setting an example.”
But Mony does not set an example by supporting the Livermore businesses that support our community. He also said that he is supports transparency, but according to his state filings, he used campaign funds to make thousands of dollars in payments to his credit card without itemizing those expenses as required by law. What is Mony hiding and why isn’t he being as transparent as he claims?
Support the candidate who really gives back, who leads by example and who supports Livermore businesses. Vote Bob Woerner for mayor.