On the front page of yesterday’s East Bay Times, an article stated that while apartment construction across the US is surging in the Bay Area new apartment construction is lagging significantly. There are a number of reasons for this but some of the biggest reasons is obstructive laws and planning regulations “which residents use to pressure officials to delay or block construction of new apartments.”
These kinds of tactics are clearly evident in the fight to “save the downtown” in Livermore. Meanwhile, we experience inflating rents and increased homelessness. Those who conduct campaigns cannot be held accountable except to the extent they pay lawyers and petition companies to carry out the campaigns. They can’t be held responsible for the rents that are raised due to lack of inventory and competition and they take no responsibility for the increase in homelessness that is created by the raising rates. So, what can be done to prevent this inequity.
Good planning is one way that recognizes the changing demographics and trends in changing demands in housing and the need to coordinate changes that take urban design away from automobile-oriented culture. Good planners are not born but educated. Leaders with experience are needed to understand the community as it changes and listen to the members of the community but also listen to the planning experts and construction industry which facilitate the progress required.
Evan Branning having served on the Livermore Planning Commission and having worked with residents in forming Unify Livermore and the Tri-Valley Transit Coalition. He has also served on the Livermore Human Services Commission and the Alameda Public Health Commission. This is the level of experience and commitment the city needs. This is why I support Evan Branning for the City Council serving District 1.