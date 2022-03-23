Kathy Pedrini, Livermore
Have you heard of the "Bras for the Cause" Breast Cancer Walk? This very fun, all-outdoor fundraiser is happening on Saturday, May 7th, at Amador Valley Community Park in Pleasanton. Decorate a bra, wear it on the outside of your clothes, and join us for a festive 5-mile walk through downtown Pleasanton and surrounding neighborhoods. The walk is organized and presented by Tri-Valley SOCKs (Stepping Out for Cancer Kures), a group of fun-loving and hardworking volunteers. Tri-Valley SOCKs raises money for breast cancer research, treatment, and educational programs. After 15 years and over $2,000,000 raised, this year's walk will be our last. Help us make our final walk the biggest and best one yet! Join us in our quest, as we walk around in our underwear, to fund a cure to find a cure. Registration is open for walkers, event partnerships are available, and we need volunteers on the day of the event. Each registered walker is asked to raise a minimum of $200. Since we are all volunteers with no paid staff, 100% of all walker funds raised are given to our selected beneficiaries. Goodie bags, t-shirts, pre-walk festivities, and finisher’s party are included with registration. To donate and for more information, please see our website: trivalleysocks.org. Thank you!