Robert Yates, Livermore
I’m proud that our district is represented in Congress by Eric Swalwell, a person with the integrity and courage to do the right thing for us and our nation.
Bravo, Mr. Swalwell!
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 19, 2021 @ 2:33 am
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
A break in the rain allowed hikers to enjoy the trails at Del Valle Park, a Kestrel hunts by hovering the ground waiting for the opportunity to strike. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)