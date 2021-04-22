Livermore, CA (94550)

Today

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy this afternoon. High 69F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.