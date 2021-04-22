Mark Palajac
I’ve read the Planning Department report and viewed several of the renderings of the Eden housing plan submitted to the Livermore Planning Department. My impressions are all favorable. The buildings are attractive and provide a very nice transition of space from the commerce area, past the Stockmen’s Park and future black box theater, to the residential area. It was also very nice to see that the plan provides for 30% more public open space for Veteran’s Park than was required in the plan. I think the changes in the buildings, going from four to two and their orientation and location was helpful in creating the opportunity for more open green space. In my view the plan incorporates a great flow for people to enjoy the mixed use from Blacksmith corner to Veteran’s Park.
I can appreciate the challenges of coming up with a solution to satisfy so many disparate perspectives and wants. It is not possible to make everyone happy. In addition to being pleased that things are moving forward, I’m also happy for the 130 families that in a few years will be able to call this place home. I know how difficult it is to pull together a plan to build affordable housing, from community concerns but most challenging in my view are the finances to line up to make it possible. It appears that the plan is on solid footing, conforming to the Downtown Plan requirements, and in several areas exceeding them.
I’m not sure who will be more excited about this plan. The contenders are the merchants, the customers who frequent the shops and the open areas, or the residents who so desperately need the affordable housing. I was touched by the letter written last week by Meredith Hendrix. She explained very well the challenges of finding affordable accommodations by people who have demonstrated success both academically and professionally and still cannot afford to live in Livermore.
My congratulations to Eden and all of the others involved in making this a success.