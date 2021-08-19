Kaylee DeLand, Livermore
The world’s poorest are most vulnerable to developing mental health and substance abuse disorders and many struggle to obtain treatment. 75% of low- to middle-income individuals with mental health conditions do not receive treatment for their disorder.
Access to mental healthcare is a fundamental right. The Mental Health in International Development and Humanitarian Settings (MINDS) Act is the first bill to address mental health support in the context of U.S. foreign development aid.
The MINDS Act would encourage an intergovernmental approach and create the position of USAID (United States Agency for International Development) Coordinator for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS).
This bill is backed by groups like UNICEF, World Vision, International Rescue Committee, and The Borgen Project and would be instrumental in breaking the cycle of poverty.
I’m calling on Representative Eric Swalwell to support the MINDS Act (H.R.3988) and I hope you will do the same.