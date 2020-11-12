Raquel Holt, Livermore
A canyon is a narrow area between two cliffs.
The cliffs are like large, overbearing walls and can be overwhelming. Lately, I have been reading letters in The Independent about an "urban canyon," and if it is carried out, could become an unending sad reality for Livermore. Specifically, I'm referring to Livermore's downtown redevelopment plan to have 130 units of housing built across the street where three- and four-story buildings on L Street are soon to be completed.
If this part of the plan were to materialize, there would be high "cliffs" of buildings on both sides of our beautiful downtown area - looming, imposing and visually unbalanced. This area would be heavy and more congested. Not a pretty picture.
But there is bright news voiced by newly elected Mayor Woerner. He is considering another option: to relocate the 130 units of housing to a place nearby. This option even includes the possibility of adding more units to better meet Livermore's housing needs
With this much better vision, the picture changes: it really looks good and will benefit all of us! In place of imposing housing that would create the "urban canyon," there would be a larger park area with trees and plants, benches and perhaps even a fountain. Families, friends, and visitors would have more open space to stroll, relax, and enjoy the open outdoors.