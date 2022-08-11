Peter MacDonald, Pleasanton
Wow. It looks like the Livermore Populists are really on a roll.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Peter MacDonald, Pleasanton
Wow. It looks like the Livermore Populists are really on a roll.
What need is there for carbon free energy in California when Arizona and North Dakota are more ideal locations for solar and wind power?
What need is there for housing for people who make less than $100,000 per year when Tracy is right over the Altamont?
What need is there for a successful wine industry when Napa Valley is less than a hundred miles away?
Make Livermore Great Again. Bring back Livermore 1980!
Or not?
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The CA District 57 Little League team, representing the host lineup at the 50/70 Little League World Series, won their first game of the tournament defeating the Central East Maui Little League team representing the West division of the tourn…