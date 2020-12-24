Maryann Brent, Livermore
A few weeks ago during a public online workshop, Livermore’s City Council reviewed Eden Housing's plan to build 130 workforce housing units in the heart of Livermore. Eden Housing presented a two-dimensional plan without elevations. They tried to accommodate the needs of occupants by expanding the size of the units. They allocated only a single underground parking space per unit due to space and cost constraints.
Let's assume this plan is built. Imagine wandering in the vicinity of First Street, L Street, and around the corner to Railroad Avenue. And imagine gazing from the four stories of condos of the old Groth Brothers site to the four stories of the planned Eden Housing. Such a stroll would leave no suggestion that Livermore ever cherished open space.
Now, add the popular events, festivals, shows and celebrations we have enjoyed in good weather. Consider the cramped four-story housing corridor and seriously inadequate parking. Would that version of downtown draw residents and visitors to downtown? No, that version of Livermore would be just another overbuilt town without character.
However, it is still possible to create something quite unique and lovely downtown. Move the Eden Housing project across the street to the north, where there is actually enough space for it. In the vacated space, build a park. A downtown park might seem unthinkable to those who fear that the city might not break even, let alone see profit. But people crave parkland. Science has shown that "(we) are wired to be outside" (https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2017/02/nature-fix-brain-happy-florence-williams/). A park is the very thing that will draw people to our downtown. And it may be the very thing that brings profits and more investment to Livermore.