Rich Buckley, Livermore
What's really behind Alameda County’s 410-Acre North Livermore Valley partnership break with Livermore City's Urban Boundary Limit?
A trial balloon business template is being forged off a false paradigm that has become a brainless runaway meme we need to rein in. The meme: solar panels + battery backup … is politically unchallengeable.
We are just waking up to learn about walkaway safe, thorium molten salt reactors, small modular reactors (SMR's) that do on 10 to 20 acres what solar panels + battery backup does on 40,000 acres!
Elon is all about innovation, risk, and disruptive technology innovation and application. I'm not mad at Elon for not knowing what this local Livermore business template is doing. He probably doesn't even know about it. We need to tell him and draw his attention, even if he is not legally connected. He is Mr. Battery. He is Mr. Electric, He is Mr. Solar Panel. He will probably be the main supplier once this local usurpation of suburban ag open space takes root.
The challenge is not to stop the business template, but to first get Elon to step in and say, "Not here. Not this way."
If this template overpowers Alameda County politicians, it will overpower Santa Clara County and other countries as well. Contact Elon Musk at press@tesla.com. Get him engaged. There's better ways to implement.