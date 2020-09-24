Mary J Mallery, Pleasanton
More than once when my husband has had occasion to contract the Pleasanton City Council, Karla Brown has been the only council member to respond. We were both impressed with her involvement in getting the issues handled. She even went so far as to meet him for coffee to listen to his concerns.
When I told this to a neighbor, she said that she too had the same experience. Karla was the only council member that responded to her.
Karla is for slow growth. She will not accept donations from builders or developers. How refreshing is that? She lives and works in Pleasanton and cares about the city.
You could not ask for a better candidate for mayor.