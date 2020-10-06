Ricky Walters, Livermore
I am writing to support Randy Brown for Pleasanton City Council.
I moved to Livermore four years ago from Pleasanton. My business is in Pleasanton. As a small business owner, I have numerous connections in Pleasanton as a Rotarian ambassador for both the Livermore and Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, and several other business networking groups there.
I was concerned after reading an editorial on Sept. 29 by Jake Krakauer, which suggested that several Pleasanton City Council and mayor candidates, such as Jerry Pentin, Jack Balch – whose son attends school in Livermore – and Randy Brown are receiving contributions outside of Pleasanton, which should cause voter concern.
Jake did some nice homework, but didn’t complete the assignment and should receive a grade of incomplete. As a result, he suggests these contributions (outside of Pleasanton) are somehow problematic.
I know - because I’m a close friend of Randy Brown - who has contributed to his campaign online and attended three different fundraisers that were held at three different restaurants in Pleasanton. I also know two other friends who live in Livermore and also do business in Pleasanton and who also contributed to Randy Brown’s campaign for city council. Is this not my right as a citizen of both Livermore and Pleasanton?
Are friends of a candidate who live in a different city and contribute to their friend’s campaign really a problem when we do business in Pleasanton and the elected officials affect us?
It's way too easy to try to tar someone when you tell only part of the story.