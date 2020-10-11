Cassius Carandang, Pleasanton
Karla has shown and proven her leadership skills to suit her for mayor.
Her past and recent experience as a city council and a vice mayor have given her the ability to impact the city of Pleasanton in such a positive way. She is a critical thinker when it comes to finding new ways
and strategies to keep the city significant as it always is
Her plan not to support expensive, recycled sewer water for drinking water is one of her projects of keeping the citizens of Pleasanton safer and healthier, especially throughout times like these.
In my personal experience, I have worked with Karla through a nonprofit organization called Kids Against Hunger. Her beliefs and philosophy for the future of Pleasanton have proven to me and others that she
can run for mayor and maintain the beauty of the city.
COVID-19 has caused not only this city, but everywhere around the Bay Area, to struggle economically. But people like Karla Brown, can create a difference in supporting locally owned businesses, essential workers, and residents to help get them back on the right track. She is a great listener to our community and neighbors around Pleasanton.
I wish nothing but the best for Karla Brown. Vote Karla Brown for mayor!