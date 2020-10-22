Howard Merrill, Pleasanton
I'm a 30-year city employee, now retired.
I've observed Karla Brown's service to the community and don't want to see her leave public service to Pleasanton. Many others have written great letters describing her value to the city. and I don't want to duplicate those endorsements.
She's an experienced asset to the council and has always had the best interests of the city and its future in her decisions. She's also been accessible to the citizens and their concerns.
Please join me in voting for Karla Brown for mayor. A voice for the voiceless!