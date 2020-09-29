Steve Van Dorn, Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce
I urge you to vote for Randy Brown for Pleasanton City Council.
I have had the pleasure of working with Randy as a board member for the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, and most recently as its chairman, since I arrived at the Chamber as president and CEO over two years ago.
Randy is passionate about Pleasanton, which is evident through his leadership with Rotary Club, Sunflower Hill, Agape Villages, Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare, Pleasanton Military Families and other organizations.
Being a small business owner and understanding the challenges in running your own business, will give Randy an excellent perspective as a city council member. His “can do” attitude, positivity, and ability to collaborate with others will be critical as the council works to bring Pleasanton from the pandemic.
It is also important to note, that once Randy is elected to the city council, he will step down from the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
Please join me in voting for Randy Brown for city council on Nov. 3.