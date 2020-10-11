Josh Burger, Pleasanton
I am unable to walk and, instead, rely on my wheelchair and family to get around town.
Late last year, local Pleasanton friends had a fundraiser for me to raise money to convert my handicapped van to one that I can personally drive. Karla Brown became aware of this and helped promote this effort by having a commemorative Josh Burger Day in Pleasanton, supported by the city council members and mayor.
She also promoted the Eddie Pappas portion of this fundraiser. Through Karla, the city and many generous friends, I am now well on my way to converting my van for driving.
Now, if she could end this pandemic…