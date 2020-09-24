Marilyn English, Pleasanton
During these unprecedented times, it is critical to have a mayor with the following qualities:
Knowledgeable - carefully researches and studies each issue and asks tough questions.
Honest - votes independently, is not influenced by city politics and pressure, and will not take campaign "donations" (aka bribes) from developers, builders, etc.
Open - listens to opinions and suggestions from all residents and has demonstrated the ability to collaborate and compromise.
Responsible - always evaluates financial impacts to ensure the city's future is secure.
Experienced - city council member, vice mayor and represented city on numerous regional boards and committees.
Caring - uses votes, voice, time, and energy to help city residents and businesses.
Dedicated - devoted to always doing what is best for the city and its residents.
After researching the candidates, I only found one that met these criteria- Karla Brown. She is the only Pleasanton mayoral candidate who exhibits all of these qualities, plus she has a record that demonstrates them. Pleasanton needs and deserves the kind of leadership Karla will provide. Vote Karla Brown for mayor.