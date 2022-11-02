Catherine Fortner Arthur, Livermore
I am a Livermore native, alumni of Granada High School, parent to a middle and high schooler and have been a school nurse at LVJUSD since 2008. Craig Bueno, Dr. Steven Drouin and Emily Prusso have my vote for school board.
Craig Bueno has proven himself multiple times. He stood with us as board president during the pandemic — making tough decisions to keep our children and staff safe. He worked on Measure J to improve facilities that were long overdue since I graduated. He has focused on making our students the best they can be by serving as a volunteer football coach, reaching out when students need personalized care or by serving on the safety committee to discuss campus safety. He has always shown up to support our students, whether at kindergarten registration or the Livermore Health Fair.
I know Dr. Steven Drouin as a parent with children at the same school. I saw him actively involved in his children’s education and outside activities. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Steven continues to impress me with his focus on research. As a nurse and a daughter of a scientist, I was taught to rely on research to guide my practice. Steven uses evidence and science to back his practices and his priorities. Steven’s background in education will allow him to understand the needs of our students and teachers. Steven wants ALL our students to be supported in our schools. Steven recently explained to me and a group of my friends that, as a teacher, their job is to teach all sides, so students can develop as critical thinkers, so they may find their own opinion.
Emily Prusso has also proven herself during her term. She eloquently and passionately expressed hard decisions related to the pandemic and stood behind staff and students to keep them safe. I have personally worked with Emily on the Health and Welfare Committee for LVJUSD. She continues to challenge and question how LVJUSD is meeting the social emotional needs of our students and staff. She has a personal interest in LVJUSD as a parent of students in our district.
When you go to vote, remember Craig Bueno, Dr. Steven Drouin and Emily Prusso. These candidates will help to make your students well-rounded, critically thinking young adults who graduate ready to thrive.